Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at €34.23 ($37.62) on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €27.51 ($30.23) and a 52-week high of €34.69 ($38.12). The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €32.90 and a 200-day moving average of €31.21.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of €24.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.