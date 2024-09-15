Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,006.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 81,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 296,716 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $30.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

