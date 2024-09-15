Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 27,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

PHG opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

