LandBridge (NYSE:LB) vs. Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Critical Review

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) and LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and LandBridge”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Petroleum Trust $1.65 million 4.81 $1.38 million $0.40 9.93 LandBridge N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marine Petroleum Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LandBridge.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marine Petroleum Trust and LandBridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

LandBridge has a consensus target price of $34.14, indicating a potential downside of 10.13%. Given LandBridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Marine Petroleum Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and LandBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Petroleum Trust 70.95% 83.39% 83.39% LandBridge N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marine Petroleum Trust beats LandBridge on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

