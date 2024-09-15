Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.63. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 191 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lavoro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $552.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

