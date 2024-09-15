LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.87.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

