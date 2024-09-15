Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,054 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $104,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,397,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,743 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $49,570,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 349,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 147.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 425,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 253,884 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.