Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Stock Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.61.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LAC stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.