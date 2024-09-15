LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $64.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LivaNova

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.