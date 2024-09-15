LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in LKQ by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 3.4 %

LKQ opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

