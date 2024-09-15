Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,897,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 505,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,085,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

LMT stock opened at $569.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $534.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $578.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

