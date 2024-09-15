Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WEC opened at $95.85 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $716,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.