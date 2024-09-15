Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 32,492 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,492 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 90.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,601 shares of company stock worth $17,525,449. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $163.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.91. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $163.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

