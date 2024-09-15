Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $58,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Wayfair by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.40.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,788.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,788.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,102 shares of company stock worth $2,076,659 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

