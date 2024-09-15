Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 147,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

LTRY stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Lottery.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 74.33%.

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

