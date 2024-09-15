Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,269. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,053,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 712,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 712,671 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,255,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $103,363,000 after purchasing an additional 602,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.