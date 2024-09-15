LPL Financial LLC Acquires 51,307 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,307 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $54,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,345,972 shares in the company, valued at $118,935,652,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 973,797 shares of company stock worth $178,105,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $202.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.24. The company has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.82 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

