LPL Financial LLC Acquires 54,206 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $65,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average is $101.88.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

