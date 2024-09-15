LPL Financial LLC Buys 16,264 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $51,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after buying an additional 600,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,182,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 909,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,969,000 after buying an additional 49,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $82,854,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

