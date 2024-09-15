LPL Financial LLC Buys 30,080 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $54,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $927,298,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $900,674,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $874,377,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $174.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

