LPL Financial LLC Buys 571,178 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,141,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.53% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $54,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth about $158,758,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 970,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 53,561 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 801,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 786,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

