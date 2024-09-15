LPL Financial LLC Buys 59,240 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.20% of FS KKR Capital worth $66,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.74 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

