LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 512,809 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of CSX worth $51,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSX opened at $33.52 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

View Our Latest Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.