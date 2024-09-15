LPL Financial LLC Has $52.08 Million Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,767 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.08% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $52,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 74,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 203,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

FPEI stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

