LPL Financial LLC Has $53.46 Million Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,103 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $53,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $73.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

