LPL Financial LLC Has $55.74 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,774 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.79% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $55,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 698,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.14.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

