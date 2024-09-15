LPL Financial LLC Has $57.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,535 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.87% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $57,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $76.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.