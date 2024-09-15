LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $58,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,658,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,662,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

