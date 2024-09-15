LPL Financial LLC Purchases 181,639 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $46,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81.
The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
