LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,017 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $47,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 139.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $169.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.86. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.11.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.