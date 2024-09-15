LPL Financial LLC Purchases 9,476 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zoetis worth $59,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

NYSE ZTS opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

