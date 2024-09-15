LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $63,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 461,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $117.40.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

