LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $48,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

