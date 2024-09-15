LPL Financial LLC Sells 167,368 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,368 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $66,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

TTE opened at $67.65 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

