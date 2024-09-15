LPL Financial LLC Sells 216 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $51,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $993.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $959.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $954.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

