LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,903 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $49,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $591.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $601.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $562.14 and a 200-day moving average of $545.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

