LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.33% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $53,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $71.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

