LRI Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2,237.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,658 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of LRI Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 898.1% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,028,000 after buying an additional 138,591 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,037.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the period. EWA LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 948.4% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 73,443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66,438 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 793.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.6% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock worth $465,330,122. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.