Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 1,754.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,011,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,208,000 after buying an additional 1,922,185 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 7,092,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 2,002,873 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lufax by 5,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,693 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 2,280.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 883,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 845,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $2,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LU stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $822.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

