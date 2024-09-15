Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

