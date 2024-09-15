Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Wrap Technologies worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its stake in Wrap Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wrap Technologies

In other Wrap Technologies news, Director Kevin W. Mullins sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $26,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wrap Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Wrap Technologies Profile

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $1.46 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

