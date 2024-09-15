Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 143 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 81.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Hologic Trading Up 0.9 %

HOLX stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

