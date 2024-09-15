Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.12 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

