Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 2,498 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYD stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

