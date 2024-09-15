Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $24,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average of $180.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $139.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

