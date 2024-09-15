Marcus Lemonis Sells 121,450 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 121,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,647,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00.

Camping World Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -582.60 and a beta of 2.47. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,249.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 479.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 142,846 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

