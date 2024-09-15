Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $231.74 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

