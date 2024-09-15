Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 407 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in MSCI by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $561.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $542.67 and a 200-day moving average of $521.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upped their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

