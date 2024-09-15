Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,421 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Realty Income by 11.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $63.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.