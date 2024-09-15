Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,858 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 138,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 106,095 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $48,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

